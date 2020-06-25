What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included?

Travellers could soon be jetting off abroad in quarantine-free summer holidays as the Government is set to announce so-called air bridges with popular destinations.

Since March 23, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised British nationals against all but essential international travel.

Now, a number of short-haul flights to European countries are expected to resume from next month in a bid to kick-start the tourist economy.

Here is what you need to know about air bridges and travelling abroad.

What are air bridges?

Also known as travel corridors, air bridges will allow Britons to go on holiday to certain destinations without needing to quarantine for 14 days on their return to the UK.

Which countries are likely to be included?

The Government is expected to announce next week Britain’s first air bridges with “low-risk” European destinations, including France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Germany.