What the papers say – June 25

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick’s difficulties and hot weather lead Thursday’s papers. The Times reports Mr Jenrick is under “mounting pressure” to resign as The Guardian says he was “accused by critics of potentially breaking the ministerial code”.

“Explosive messages” showed the minister “rushed through” approval of a Conservative donor’s property deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The Independent reports Mr Jenrick “insisted” the development was approved quickly, while i says the minister has admitted he “should have handled communication differently”.

Metro has opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer accusing the Prime Minister of “making it app as he goes along” over an alleged lack of knowledge about Britain’s Covid-19 track and trace system.

The Prime Minister will make a speech in the next fortnight promising to boost growth and help the economy recover from the pandemic, sources have told the Daily Express.

The Scottish Sun says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s easing of lockdown measures for beer gardens shows she has “got the pint!”

Beneath a half-page photograph of a packed and sun-soaked Bournemouth Beach, The Daily Telegraph reports the Government will next week announce that social distancing will not be maintained in schools.

The Daily Mirror says “Hi, Summer” and extends an invitation from the King of Spain for Britons to holiday in his country.

The heat continues at the Daily Star, with forecasters warning members of the public “could roast to a crisp in 15 minutes” due to high UV levels in the current weather.

And the Financial Times says UK negotiators are “cautious but optimistic” Brexit can be achieved on time after Brussels expressed a willingness to compromise.