Ballots to be counted in bid to form new Irish Government

Ballots are due to be counted later in internal party contests which could determine the shape of the next Irish Government. The Republic has been without a ruling coalition since February’s inconclusive general election. Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the minority Green Party are attempting to secure grassroots backing for a proposed administration promising radical action on climate change. The two larger parties need the support of the Greens to have a working majority in the Irish parliament, equating to around 80 seats.

Credit: PA Graphics

The Green Party – which took a best-ever 12 Dail seats – needs a two-thirds majority of members to ratify a deal to enter coalition which is advocated by its leadership. Opponents argue that the proposed commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 7% on average per year over a number of years does not disguise the economic harm caused to the most vulnerable by the would-be administration’s policy platform. The result is expected to be declared on Friday evening and if backed would see Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, whose party has the most seats, become the next Irish premier. Any administration will face an uphill task to restore an economy steered into recession by the coronavirus pandemic and Government formation talks have been delayed by the emergency.

Sinn Fein’s leader Mary Lou McDonald Credit: Niall Carson/PA