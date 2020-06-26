True cost of Covid-19 pandemic on veterans' mental health

The Help for Heroes' survey found how the pandemic has affected the mental health of veterans. Credit: PA

An exclusive Help for Heroes’ survey has found a 50% increase in veterans saying they are not managing their mental health well compared to before the coronavirus pandemic started. Ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, ITV News was given an exclusive look at the survey conducted by the military charity of more than 1,000 wounded veterans and service personnel. It looked at the impact of lockdown on vulnerable veterans with mental and physical health challenges and the true cost of the pandemic on those who served. The Help for Heroes’ survey found:

50% increase in those saying they are not managing their mental health well compared to pre-virus

57% said lockdown has worsened their mental health

66% are worried about the future and their mental health

The survey comes as separate research from veterans’ groups working with ITV News revealed the military suicide toll for the last two and a half years in this country is now nearing 200. ITV News has been looking at suicides and the mental health of veterans since November 2018, when we spoke to Jo Jukes – the widow of a veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and took his own life in October 2018.

Dave and Jo Jukes on their wedding day. Credit: Family Handout.

The Help for Heroes' survey, which took place in May 2022, also found the impact of the pandemic on physical health, as 40% of respondents living with life changing injuries or health conditions reported having delays in assessing NHS treatment and services. There has been a 48% increase in those not managing their physical health.

Nearly two-thirds of those affected (64%) said the delay in accessing NHS treatment and services impacted negatively on their mental health and more than half (59%) said it negatively affected their physical health. And there were concerns from 34% of respondents who are unsure about assess to the NHS once the pandemic eases. Nearly 47% of those who experienced delays to NHS services or treatment said they avoided seeking medical help due to anxiety caused by Covid-19. Melanie Waters, CEO of Help for Heroes, said: “It is clear from our survey that veterans with physical and mental health needs are finding recent events challenging and need us as much as ever.”