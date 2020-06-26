Doctors plead with holidaymakers to heed social distancing as restrictions ease

Doctors have pleaded with holidaymakers to practice social distancing ahead of the tourism industry reopening next weekend. The British Medical Association (BMA) has set out guidelines for people in England, who will be allowed to visit hotels, bed and breakfast facilities and campsites from July 4. It comes as thousands have flocked to beaches and beauty spots on Thursday – the hottest day of the year so far – prompting a major incident to be declared in Bournemouth.

The BMA has advised people not to travel if they are ill or have any Covid-19 symptoms, including a cough, temperature or loss of smell or taste. The doctors’ union has also said holidaymakers should be prepared to self-isolate for 14 days if anyone in their “bubble” develops symptoms or is told to do so by the NHS Test and Trace service. Those who take prescribed medicines should make sure they have enough to last their trip and everyone should practice social distancing and hand washing on holiday. The BMA has also encouraged people to wear a face covering when mixing with people from outside their “bubble” indoors.

