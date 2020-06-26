Flood risk as thunderstorms and torrential rain expected to sweep across UK

Thunderstorms and torrential rain are forecast to sweep across the UK, bringing an end to a week of blazing sunshine and scorching temperatures. The Met Office has warned Friday’s storms could bring lightning, hail and flooding to some areas, with up to 50mm of rain falling in an hour. A yellow weather warning is in place for most of England, Scotland and east Wales from midday to 9am on Saturday.

The south-west and part of the south-east coast of England is not covered by the warning. Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell told the PA news agency: “Not everyone will see a storm, but if you catch one, you will certainly know about it.” The change in weather comes as the UK experienced its hottest day of the year so far on Thursday, with the mercury rising to 33.4C (92.1F) at Heathrow Airport in west London. The heatwave saw thousands of people flock to the south coast, resulting in a major incident being declared and Government experts warning people against gathering in large groups.

Scotland and Wales also experienced their hottest days of the year so far, with the former recording 30.8C (87.4F) in Prestwick, and the latter seeing temperatures rise to 31.4C (88.5F) in Trawsgoed, near Aberystwyth. Temperatures on Friday are forecast to reach 31C (87.8F) in London, the mid-20s for the rest of England and up to 27C (80.6F) in the Scottish Highlands, making for a “relatively warm and humid” day, Mr Snell said. The storms are expected to clear northeastwards on Friday afternoon and into the evening, but will remain over north-east Scotland until Saturday morning, the Met Office said. The Environment Agency issued two flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – for the waterways around Loughborough in Leicestershire and the River Trent tributaries in Nottinghamshire. Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday to 22C to 23C (73.4F) in London, and stay around the “high teens to low 20s” for the rest of the UK, Mr Snell said. He added: “It (the weather) will change, but it will be more what people expect our summer to be like – a mix of sun and showers.”

Councils declared a major incident as beachgoers flocked to the south coast amid the UK heatwave Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Earlier on Thursday, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council said it was left with no choice but to declare a major incident after services were “completely overstretched” as huge numbers of visitors defied advice to stay away from its beaches. Condemning the “irresponsible” behaviour of crowds who gridlocked roads, dumped rubbish, abused refuse collectors and parked illegally, the council said extra police patrols have been brought in.