Foreign holidays given green light as ministers announce quarantine changes

Passengers travelling in from countries deemed to have coronavirus under control will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival in the UK. Credit: PA

Summer holidays abroad have been given the green light after ministers confirmed the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the UK will be scrapped for a slew of popular destinations. Trips to France, Greece and Spain look on the cards after the Government confirmed it will revise the quarantine measures at Monday’s review. In place of the quarantine arrangements will be a traffic light system, with officials placing countries into green, amber and red categories based on the prevalence of coronavirus within each nation’s borders. Only passengers arriving into the UK from nations in the red category, where the spread of coronavirus is deemed to be high, will be told to self-isolate for two weeks.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Travellers will, however, still have to hand over the address they plan to reside at on their return, no matter which country they are coming back from. As well as allowing holidays abroad to take place this summer, the Government said the changes would provide a “vital lifeline for UK travel operators and those whose jobs rely on the travel industry”. A Government spokeswoman said: “Our public health measures at the border were put in place to manage the risk of imported cases and help prevent a second wave of the virus, and will continue to support our fight against coronavirus. “Our new risk-assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world – giving people the opportunity for a summer holiday abroad and boosting the UK economy through tourism and business.

Holidays abroad are back on the cards following a review of the quarantine measures Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

“But we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if any risks re-emerge, and this system will enable us to take swift action to reintroduce self-isolation measures if new outbreaks occur overseas.” The quarantine measures have come in for heavy criticism since they were brought in this month. Since June 8, all passengers – bar a handful of exemptions – have been required to go into self-isolation for 14 days at a declared address when they arrive in the UK. People who fail to comply can be fined £1,000 in England, and police are allowed to use “reasonable force” to make sure they follow the rules. The International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) branded the blanket quarantine measures “illogical” and budget airline Ryanair labelled them “idiotic rubbish”. But, with Home Secretary Priti Patel promising to review the restrictions every three weeks, the Government has signalled that the quarantine will be lifted for a host of destinations in time for the holiday season.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised to keep the quarantine restrictions under review Credit: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA