Google Doodle celebrates community activist Olive Morris

Google has marked the birthday of British community activist Olive Morris in its latest Doodle illustration.

The Jamaica-born south Londoner fought for racial, gender and social equality in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s.

Some of her work included helping to found the Brixton Black Women’s Group, one of Britain’s first networks for black women, to co-founding the Organisation of Women of Asian and African Descent, considered instrumental in rallying movements for change.

Ms Morris passed away in 1979 at the age of 27 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Friday would have been her 68th birthday.