Man shot dead by police and six others injured after major incident in Glasgow

Images from the scene show a heavy police presence. Credit: PA

A man has been shot dead by armed police and six other people, including an officer, are in hospital following a major incident in Glasgow city centre. Police Scotland confirmed an officer was stabbed and is in a critical but stable condition. There is no danger to the public, police said, and the incident in West George Street had been "contained".

A police officer has been stabbed in Glasgow city centre, the Scottish Police Federation has said. Credit: PA

Images on social media appeared to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside. Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: "The individual who was shot by armed police has died. "Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition."

A heavy police presence is at the scene in Glasgow. Credit: PA

Officials are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, he said. The Scottish Police Federation tweeted: "We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. "Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding." Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "The reports from Glasgow City Centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer.

Officials are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. Credit: PA

"Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area - and please don’t share unconfirmed information." And Home Secretary Priti Patel also condemned the attack, adding: "Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. "Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Thoughts are with the emergency services as they continue to respond to this incident."

