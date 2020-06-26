Lack of access to rapid coronavirus tests leaves surgeons unable to operate

Surgeons are calling for access to same-day coronavirus testing as one third revealed they had been unable to restart patient operations. The Royal College of Surgeons of England said more than one million people were waiting in excess of 18 weeks for hospital treatment. Despite this, its survey of 1,741 UK surgeons found that 32.5% said elective or planned surgery had not been possible at their hospital trust at any time in the past four weeks.

Surgeons want to see better access to same-day coronavirus testing Credit: Simon Dawson/PA

A third of those who reported being unable to restart surgery (33.4%) said a lack of access to rapid Covid-19 tests for patients was to blame. It comes just a month after NHS England outlined how elective surgery should safely be able to resume during the pandemic. Professor Derek Alderson, president of The Royal College of Surgeons of England, said the speed at which test results can be returned was a “crucial factor” in enabling more elective survey to take place. He said: “The aim should be for surgeons to have access to same-day test results, so that they can test patients both before and on admission, and again upon discharge – nine in ten surgeons we asked agree.” If patients receive a negative Covid-19 test result on the same day of their surgery and have isolated, surgeons will be able to proceed with “greater confidence,” Prof Alderson said.

