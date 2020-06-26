Liverpool's Premier League title is for the people, says Jurgen Klopp

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Steve Scott

Winning the Premier League by not kicking a ball and without your fans being able to attend games might not be the perfect way to seal the title but Jurgen Klopp is not quibbling. The German led Liverpool to their first Premier League title on Thursday night after Manchester City lost at Chelsea. Klopp did a number of emotional interviews on the night, as fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate by letting off flares and signing. "I was completely overwhelmed and I realised that I cannot start talking without crying - I had never had that before in my life," Klopp told ITV News.

Those in attendance at Anfield on Thursday were not worried about social distancing but the manager who brought them success warned against breaking protocols. Last season Klopp brought them Champions League glory when they beat Spurs, but a first top-flight title in 30 years was potentially even sweeter.

The Liverpool manager dedicated the trophy to the legends that had gone before him and the fans who have supported the team throughout. “We have parts of our normality back and last night something really special happened. It made life better for a lot of people, especially in these strange moments, in these difficult moments. I am really happy about that. “I know what it means to the people, it means exactly the same to us; it is special and big and the people deserve it." Judging by the videos of the Liverpool staff's celebrations, Klopp enjoyed the night and carried on to the early hours.