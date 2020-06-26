The Royal Rota: Our team on Prince William's birthday photos and Harry and Meghan's latest career move

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince William's busy week as he toured the Oxford Vaccine Group with the researchers working on a coronavirus treatment.

William also celebrated Father's Day and his 38th birthday, marking the occasion with a series of family photographs taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

When she wasn't behind the camera this week, Kate had her first-ever joint engagement with The Duchess of Cornwall talking to carers for Children's Hospice Week.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss what Harry and Meghan are up to now they are non-working members of the royal family.

