UK coronavirus death toll increases by 186 to 43,414

The UK's death toll has risen to 43,414.

A further 186 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the UK's death toll up to 43,414. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said all the deaths had occured in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after people tested positive for coronavirus. The government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 54,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, 165,665 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,006 positive results. Overall, a total of 8,911,226 tests have been carried out and 309,360 cases have been confirmed positive. The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

A figure for the number of people tested has not been given for several weeks. Friday's statistics come as the prime minister cautioned people against "taking liberties" with social distancing rules. He warned it could lead to the danger of a "serious spike".

In Scotland, no deaths were registered in the past 24 hours of patients who tested positive for coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. It means the death toll in Scotland remains at 2,482. Meanwhile, Public Health Wales said a further two people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,497. The total number of cases in Wales increased by 65 to 15,531. One additional death involving Covid-19 has been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said, bringing the total in the region to 548. The number of positive cases following testing by both local centres and the national programme rose by four in the last 24 hours to 1,538.