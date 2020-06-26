- ITV Report
-
'We are facing a serious problem': US sees record number of daily coronavirus cases
US coronavirus daily infections have hit an all-time high, as America's infectious disease chief warned certain areas were facing "a serious problem."
A total of 37,077 infections were recorded on Thursday, the highest number since mid-April.
The new infections are mainly in the south of the country and forced two states into performing U-turn on easing their respective lockdowns.
Texas have ordered all bars to close, while Florida banned alcohol in establishments.
President Donald Trump has cancelled a weekend trip to a golf resort in New Jersey but has not given a reason for the decision.
On Friday, Mr Trump said "we have a little work to do" with regards to coronavirus infections.
Florida and Texas are not alone in reversing their plans to reopening bars, overall at least 11 states have changed their minds, despite the president's insistence that lockdown in eased.
Health experts say the latest cases are mainly being seen among young people who have been socialising.
Mr Trump has previously blamed the growing number of cases on the increased testing capacity in the country, although this does not account for the high percentage of positive tests.
The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci has told Americans to think of others to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"As you can see, we are facing a serious problem in certain areas," he said.
"What we're missing in this is something we've never faced before: a risk for you is not just isolated to you, because if you get infected, you are part of propagating the dynamic process of a pandemic.
"Chances are that if you get infected, you're going to infect someone else"