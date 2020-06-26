'We are facing a serious problem': US sees record number of daily coronavirus cases

US coronavirus daily infections have hit an all-time high, as America's infectious disease chief warned certain areas were facing "a serious problem."

A total of 37,077 infections were recorded on Thursday, the highest number since mid-April.

The new infections are mainly in the south of the country and forced two states into performing U-turn on easing their respective lockdowns.

Texas have ordered all bars to close, while Florida banned alcohol in establishments.

President Donald Trump has cancelled a weekend trip to a golf resort in New Jersey but has not given a reason for the decision.

On Friday, Mr Trump said "we have a little work to do" with regards to coronavirus infections.

Florida and Texas are not alone in reversing their plans to reopening bars, overall at least 11 states have changed their minds, despite the president's insistence that lockdown in eased.