Residents condemn 'mayhem' of south coast beachgoers 'with no idea of social distancing'

Crowds on the beach in Bournemouth on Friday (top) and Thursday (bottom). Credit: PA

Residents have described the "mayhem" as tens of thousands of visitors descended on Bournemouth beach "with no idea of social distancing". Scenes of packed out beaches on the south coast has prompted heath secretary Matt Hancock to warn the government will take action to close beaches and public areas if people flout safety restrictions. Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council declared a major incident after services were "completely overstretched" on Thursday.

The council said extra police patrols had to be brought in following the "irresponsible" behaviour of crowds who gridlocked roads, dumped rubbish, abused refuse collectors and parked illegally. Dorset Police issued a reminder to beachgoers on Thursday that the country is "still in a public health crisis" - with packed scenes on the area's beaches. Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood said Dorset had seen "half a million visitors" on what was the hottest day of the year so far.

A volunteer helps clean up Bournemouth beach from rubbish left by Thursday's visitors. Credit: PA

Police and security were seen patrolling the beach on Friday morning, although the crowds had not arrived in such numbers, possibly put off by forecasts of storms later in the day. Local resident Pat Munday described how cars were double-parking and blocking driveways - preventing emergency vehicles from getting through - while people were using the gardens of her apartment block as a toilet. The 73-year-old said: "It was just mayhem, people just want to have a good time but they just don’t give a monkey's about others. "It's a shame, it's such a beautiful part of the country but people just need some control, people have lost all sense of respect - when they urinate in your garden, it's the pits."

Crowds flocked to beaches on the hottest day of the year so far. Credit: PA

Vic Williams, 75, said: "There was no idea of social distancing, when we left at 2pm the crowds were still arriving, there wasn't any two metres. |Because the restaurants are closed, there's nowhere else for people to go."

Mr Williams said the council's tractors had been out in the early hours clearing up the tonnes of rubbish left behind by sun-worshippers. He added: "The litter afterwards was unbelievable, they just walk away from the beach and leave their rubbish, there were tents left, BBQs, it costs us ratepayers a fortune."

A coronavirus information sign on Thursday asked Bournemouth beachgoers to be wary of overcrowding. Credit: PA