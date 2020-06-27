Body found in search for Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe

A body has been found by police searching for missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe.

Police believe the body found in North Belfast at around 9.45am on Saturday is that of the missing 14-year-old, who has not been seen since last Sunday evening.

Officers said they are continuing to provide support to his family and they have appealed to the public to refrain from speculation.

Early indications show that police do not believe there is any sign of foul play in his death.