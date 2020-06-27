Camilla discusses domestic abuse to inspire people to lift ‘shroud of silence’

The Duchess of Cornwall said she hoped to “lift the shroud of silence” surrounding domestic abuse, as she joins the Women of the World (Wow) online festival this weekend.

In a pre-recorded discussion, which will be streamed online on Saturday at 6pm on the Wow Foundation website, Camilla spoke about how she was inspired to bring people together to tackle the problem upon hearing survivors’ stories.

“It’s not a nice subject to talk about and I think that’s been one of its problems,” she said. “It’s been a taboo subject for so long that people just haven’t talked about it.

“As I’ve said before, silence is corrosive because it leaves the victims feeling both shame and blame.

“I wanted to lift the shroud of this silence, and get more women, children and men to talk about their experiences.

“And it is happening in a slow way, but it is such a traumatic experience that I think it becomes sort of locked into a compartment inside them, and it’s very difficult to find the key to unlocking.”

The discussion also marks the duchess officially taking on the role of patron at SafeLives, a domestic abuse charity which she has worked closely with in the last four years.