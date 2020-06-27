Council spent thousands trying to keep Tate murder bid teenager’s name secret

Council bosses spent thousands of pounds on legal fees in a failed bid to keep Tate Modern murder attempt teenager Jonty Bravery’s name out of the public domain, the PA news agency has found.

Documents released under Freedom of Information laws show Hammersmith and Fulham Borough Council paid £12,400 over the course of four court hearings as they fought with the press over naming the teenager.

Bravery was just under two months shy of his 18th birthday when he threw a six-year-old French tourist from the viewing platform of the London tourist attraction in August last year.

He was granted anonymity by the court because of his age, but the order expired on his 18th birthday – despite repeated efforts by the council to keep his identity out of the public domain for longer than that.