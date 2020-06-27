Duchess of Cornwall ‘delighted’ to take on role with soldiers’ charity

The Duchess of Cornwall has said she is “delighted” to have been appointed the vice patron of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, which provides a lifetime of support to soldiers and their families.

It coincides with Armed Forces Day on Saturday, which celebrates the work of all military personnel, and the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The Queen has been the patron of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity since 1953 and will remain in this position.

On her appointment, Camilla said: “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all those in the Armed Forces, who steadfastly serve our country.