Travel firms struggle to cope with holiday booking demand as restrictions are eased

Travel websites saw a surge in bookings on Saturday as quarantine measures look set to be eased. Credit: PA

Thousands of hopeful holidaymakers have rushed to book trips abroad as foreign breaks were given the green light with quarantine measures set to be dropped for some destinations. Ministers confirmed the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the UK will be scrapped for a slew of popular destinations – meaning trips to France, Greece and Spain look like they could be an option. In place of the quarantine arrangements, there will be a traffic light system, with officials placing countries into green, amber and red categories based on the prevalence of coronavirus within each nation’s borders.

Eurotunnel's website crashed as people rushed to book trips. Credit: PA

In the wake of the news, which is expected to be announced in more detail next week, the Eurotunnel website struggled with the surge in demand. A spokesman confirmed they had more bookings in one day than they have had all year. Eurotunnel Le Shuttle tweeted to say they had drafted in extra people to answer the “very busy” phone lines, and that online bookings had encountered problems because “too many users are trying to make a booking”. The spokesman said thousands of people were booking trips and the website was slowed down due to the “sheer quantity of people all trying to book at the same time”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The list of quarantine-free countries is due to be published on Wednesday, with restrictions lifted as soon as July 6. The Foreign Office is also set to lift its caution against all but essential travel for those countries in the green and amber categories to coincide with the announcement, thereby reducing travel insurance premiums. Travel firm Tui said it had seen a 50% spike in bookings this week compared to the previous one, with holidays to Spain and Greece proving popular. Managing director Andrew Flintham said: “We’re pleased the Government has finally confirmed that holidays overseas will be able to go ahead, and the full list of green and amber destinations will be released on Wednesday. “It’s a hugely positive step forward for the travel industry and I know our customers will be ecstatic that their summer is saved.” Only passengers arriving into the UK from nations in the red category, where the spread of coronavirus is deemed to be high, will be told to self-isolate for two weeks, under the fresh proposals. Despite being touted by the Government as a country which could benefit from the new arrangements in little over a week’s time, Greek tourism minister Haris Theoharis indicated it could be up to three weeks before his country was happy to open up unrestricted travel with the UK. Ministers have warned countries could fall into the unsafe category if there are sudden outbreaks, meaning holidaymakers could return to find they unexpectedly have to lock themselves away for 14 days.

Foreign holidays look back on the cards after the Government signalled travel quarantine restrictions are due to end next month Credit: Ben Birchall/PA