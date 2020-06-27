Ireland set to swear in Micheal Martin as new Taoiseach

Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin is due to be sworn in as Taoiseach. Credit: PA

Ireland is set to elect a new prime minister, with Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin expected to formally replace Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach. Martin’s party won the most seats in February’s inconclusive general election and his accession to the position of Taoiseach represents the culmination of 30 years in mainstream political life. Detailed negotiations on an agreement with Fine Gael and the Green Party had been delayed by the coronavirus crisis, but the three parties have finally reached a deal.

Firm targets for reducing carbon emissions and encouraging sustainable transport as well as helping the country recover from economic harm caused by infection restrictions will be among the new administration’s priorities. On Saturday morning the Irish Dail parliament will meet in the unusual surroundings of a glass-fronted convention centre on Dublin’s River Liffey. A full sitting of all 160 public representatives elected in February is envisaged and the temporary change of venue from Leinster House is to enable social distancing. They are expected to nominate Mr Martin for Taoiseach then he will travel to meet Irish President Michael D Higgins at Dublin Castle to receive his seal of office. Ministers are also due to be appointed later on Saturday.

Mr Martin will take over the role of Irish premier from Leo Varadkar in an historic reconciliation of a political feud with Fine Gael dating back to the foundation of the state a century ago. Fine Gael are due to retrieve the Taoiseach’s role at the end of 2022 under the terms of the coalition agreement. The two larger parties needed the support of the Greens to have a working majority in the Irish parliament, equating to around 80 seats, underpinning an extended period in office. After weeks of talks, proposals on coalition were put to party memberships and results declared on Friday. Fine Gael resoundingly endorsed them with 80 per cent in favour. Fianna Fail recorded 74 per cent. The Greens’ support was the subject of speculation as it consulted its members but 76 per cent decided in favour. .

