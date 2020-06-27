Merkel: Britain must ‘live with consequences’ of looser ties with Brussels

Angela Merkel has warned Britons will have to “live with the consequences” of Boris Johnson rejecting Theresa May’s plan to continue close economic ties with Brussels after Brexit. The German chancellor spoke with six European newspapers ahead of Germany assuming the rotating presidency of the EU council on July 1, and a day after Mr Johnson’s senior Brexit adviser signalled the next phase of talks with the bloc would be tough. In comments carried by The Guardian, Mrs Merkel said: “With Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the British Government wants to define for itself what relationship it will have with us after the country leaves.

“It will then have to live with the consequences, of course, that is to say with a less closely interconnected economy. “If Britain does not want to have rules on the environment and the labour market or social standards that compare with those of the EU, our relations will be less close.” Mrs Merkel, 65, who has led Germany since 2005 and will retire from politics when her fourth term as chancellor ends next year, also said a no-deal Brexit would not be a personal defeat for her. She said Europe could only respond appropriately to “reality” as Britain sets out what it wants at the negotiation table. Mrs Merkel’s comments come as the PM’s Brexit adviser known as “the sherpa” on EU negotiations said the “intensified process” in discussions next week needed to be realistic. David Frost said the UK would not allow Brussels the right to hit back at changes in British law with tariffs. Earlier, Mr Johnson insisted the UK would reject an EU offer to extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of the year. In bullish language, Mr Frost insisted UK sovereignty over laws, courts, and fishing waters was “not up for discussion”.

