Man shot by officers during Glasgow attack named by police as Badreddin Abadlla Adam

Six people were injured in the attack on George Street. Credit: PA

Police have named the man shot by officers during an attack in Glasgow on Friday as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan. The identity of the man is “based on information the deceased provided to the Home Office earlier this year,” Police Scotland said in a statement on Twitter. Six people were injured, including a police officer, in the attack at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street. In a statement on Twitter, Police Scotland said it “will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in Glasgow”.

Police remain at the scene of the attack on West George Street, Glasgow Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

It added: “The police discharge of firearms resulting in a fatality will also continue to be fully investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC). “Both of these inquiries, which take place under the direction of the Lord Advocate, are ongoing and it would not be appropriate to speculate either about the events or the outcomes of these investigations.” Friends of the suspect had earlier told ITV News that Mr Adam had revealed his plans to them on Thursday evening. They had then told the Park Inn Hotel - where the attack took place - about his threats. Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith spoke to friends of the attacker, who had identified him as a Sudanese asylum seeker in his 20s.

On Friday morning, a call was organised with Mr Adam and his solicitor to discuss his concerns. It was after that phone call the stabbings took place. He was then shot dead by armed police at the scene. A man, who gave his name only as Siraj, said he was informed of the attack the night before. Siraj said: “He said ‘I will attack’ so everyone should take it seriously. He said to me. I told him ‘no, there’s no need to attack’ and he said ‘they hate me, I hate them, they are against me’. "He started to say a lot of stuff like that but I said nobody hates you, nobody knows you, nobody knows each other. “I reported him to the hotel reception and then the next day, yesterday morning, the housing manager talked to me and I said to him everything he (the attacker) said to me. And in the afternoon, it happened.” ITV News has contacted the Park Inn Hotel for comment.

Among the injured was 42-year-old police officer David Whyte, who is in a stable condition. Two teenagers were also injured, including a 17-year-old from Sierra Leone, ITV News understands. In a statement on Saturday, Constable Whyte credited the "swift actions of colleagues" for saving his life and containing an "extremely challenging" situation before it could escalate. He said the attack was "something I will never forget". In a statement posted on Twitter, he said: “The incident myself and colleagues faced in West George Street was extremely challenging. The scene we were confronted with is something I will never forget. “As the first responders on scene, myself and my colleague did what all police officers are trained for to save lives. "Despite suffering serious injuries myself, I know that the swift actions of colleagues saved lives and prevented a far more serious incident."

