UK weather: Cooler across the country with mix of showers and sunshine

Residual thunderstorms will slowly clear from the far northeast of the British Isles on Saturday. Elsewhere it will be rather unsettled with a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers.

The showers will become heaviest and most prolonged in the north, with local thunder.

It will generally feel fresher than of late with temperatures much lower, and it will also become rather windy across many central and southern parts.

Top temperature of 23 Celsius (73F).