Virtual celebrations ‘should not diminish importance of Armed Forces Day’

Virtual celebrations should not diminish the importance of Armed Forces Day, the Scottish Secretary has said. Public gatherings have been cancelled for this year’s event on Saturday due to coronavirus. Instead, people are being encouraged to use the \#SaluteOurForces hashtag on social media to show their support for the UK’s military and veteran community.

Mr Jack said: “Armed Forces Day will see the whole country unite to celebrate and say thanks to our military community of service personnel, reserves, veterans, cadets and families for their unwavering commitment in helping keep us safe. “While this year’s celebrations will, by and large, be virtual due to coronavirus, this does not diminish its importance, with 2020 being 75 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe, followed by the end of the war in the Far East. “As we are all too aware, this year the UK and the rest of the world have been embroiled in a new battle – against coronavirus. “The UK’s military have been front and centre in that fight, providing additional specialist skills and expertise in Scotland. “On behalf of the whole of the country, I would like to offer heartfelt thanks to them all.”

Baroness Goldie said the Armed Forces have played a central role in Scotland’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Credit: Danny Lawson/PA