What the papers say – June 27

Britons may soon be able to go on holiday to European destinations, according to many of Saturday’s papers. The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail report the Government will open air bridges with alternating destinations so British tourists can travel without the need to quarantine.

The Times and i weekend also cover the plans, reporting Spain, Italy and France are among more than 15 countries Britons can visit while the US and Brazil will likely be off limits.

The Daily Express has the Prime Minister warning the public they are putting the lives of the elderly at risk by becoming “cavalier” about the threat of Covid-19.

The Scotsman on Saturday covers the “horror” after six people including a police officer were stabbed during an attack in Glasgow.

The Independent has an investigation showing the Conservatives “have received more than £11m from property developers since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister”.

The Education Secretary is drawing up a “radical plan” to overhaul England’s university admissions system and may move the start of the academic year to January, according to The Guardian.

The FT Weekend continues the masthead’s reporting on the demise of Wirecard, saying Ernst & Young failed to complete critical account checks on the German finance firm for three years.

And the Daily Star covers the “apparent motoring mishap” of Dominic Cummings, with the paper wondering if perhaps the PM’s senior adviser “should have driven to Barnard Castle to check his eyesight”.