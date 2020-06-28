Beyoncé surprises fans with trailer for new Disney+ visual album Black Is King

The visual album will be released at the end of July. Credit: beyonce.com

Beyoncé is to release a surprise visual album entitled Black Is King on Disney+. The singer released a trailer on her website for the film, which she has written, directed and executive produced. It is based on the music of her soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift, which was released last year in conjunction with the 2019 re-make of the animated classic. Beyoncé voiced lion Nala in the latest photorealistic re-telling of the story.

The visual album is described as a "celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience", and will "reimagine the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns", a statement said.

It continued: "The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honoured in a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. "His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father's teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. "These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. "Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. "The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."

