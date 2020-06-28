Companies have hit rock bottom after months of shutdown, study suggests

Firms have hit “rock bottom” as a result of the economic lockdown and expect a slower fall in activity in the next few months, new research suggests.

The CBI said its study showed that private sector activity fell at its fastest pace on record in the three months to June, especially in consumer services.

Manufacturing output also continued to decline heavily, the survey of over 900 firms indicated.

A slower pace of decline is expected over the next quarter although businesses have concerns about being able to fully reopen, said the report.