- ITV Report
Cooler day ahead for UK with rain expected in northern parts
A wet day across parts of Northern Ireland, western and southern Scotland and northwest England, with the rain heavy and persistent at times, especially over higher ground.
Elsewhere, sunny spells and scattered showers, perhaps heavy and thundery across the far north of Scotland.
It will be windy across many parts, with gales possible near Irish Sea coasts.
Feeling cooler than recent days with a maximum temperature of 21 Celsius (70F).