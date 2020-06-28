- ITV Report
Government ‘supporting’ Leicester amid chance of local lockdown
The Government says it is supporting officials in Leicester in their battle against Covid-19 after a report the city could be subject to Britain’s first local lockdown this week.
ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston reported on Saturday that the shutdown could be enforced within days - though he was told that the data does not yet show that a full lockdown is required.
According to LeicesterLive, cases have been reported at the Samworth Bros sandwich factory and a Sainsbury superstore, and five schools have been closed following outbreaks.
The Sunday Times said Health Secretary Matt Hancock had been examining legal aspects of the shutdown after it was revealed 658 new cases were recorded in the Leicester area in the two weeks to June 16.
The Department of Health and Social Care on Sunday stopped short of saying a local lockdown was likely for Leicester, but acknowledged the city was an area of concern as it urged residents in the city to be vigilant against the virus.
“We are supporting the council and local partners in Leicester to help prevent further transmission of the virus,” the spokesman said in a statement.
“We have deployed four mobile testing sites and made thousands of home testing kits available, to ensure anyone in the area who needs a test can get one.
“NHS Test and Trace will contact anyone testing positive to help them identify their recent contacts and advise who may have been near to someone with the virus to stay at home to prevent the spread.
“We urge the people of Leicester to continue to practice social distancing, wash their hands regularly, get tested immediately if they have symptoms and follow the advice they receive if contacted by NHS Test and Trace.
"This advice is there to protect communities and save lives.”