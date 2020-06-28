Government ‘supporting’ Leicester amid chance of local lockdown

The Government says it is supporting officials in Leicester in their battle against Covid-19 after a report the city could be subject to Britain’s first local lockdown this week.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston reported on Saturday that the shutdown could be enforced within days - though he was told that the data does not yet show that a full lockdown is required.

According to LeicesterLive, cases have been reported at the Samworth Bros sandwich factory and a Sainsbury superstore, and five schools have been closed following outbreaks.

The Sunday Times said Health Secretary Matt Hancock had been examining legal aspects of the shutdown after it was revealed 658 new cases were recorded in the Leicester area in the two weeks to June 16.

The Department of Health and Social Care on Sunday stopped short of saying a local lockdown was likely for Leicester, but acknowledged the city was an area of concern as it urged residents in the city to be vigilant against the virus.