Number of coronavirus cases passes 10 million worldwide after large increase in one week

More than 10 million people worldwide have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The grim milestone comes just days after the World Health Organization warned cases will increase to eight figures within a week.

After a massive increase of more than one million cases since June 21, data now suggests 499,000 people have died from the virus worldwide – with more than 43,500 fatalities in the UK.

A quarter of the worldwide cases are in the US, where 2.5 million have tested positive for the respiratory disease, forcing the states of Texas and Florida to reimpose measures.

Some 1.3 million cases have been reported in Brazil.

Russia and India have reported more than 633,000 and 528,000 respectively while 311,000 have been confirmed in the UK in total.

While the US accounts for around one quarter of global deaths – 125,539 out of 499,124 worldwide – and has by far the highest death toll, the epicentre of the disease is now Latin America.

On Tuesday, the death toll from the pandemic there passed 100,000 with more than 2.2 million confirmed cases - a number which has more than doubled in less than one month.