- ITV Report
Number of coronavirus cases passes 10 million worldwide after large increase in one week
More than 10 million people worldwide have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The grim milestone comes just days after the World Health Organization warned cases will increase to eight figures within a week.
After a massive increase of more than one million cases since June 21, data now suggests 499,000 people have died from the virus worldwide – with more than 43,500 fatalities in the UK.
A quarter of the worldwide cases are in the US, where 2.5 million have tested positive for the respiratory disease, forcing the states of Texas and Florida to reimpose measures.
Some 1.3 million cases have been reported in Brazil.
Russia and India have reported more than 633,000 and 528,000 respectively while 311,000 have been confirmed in the UK in total.
While the US accounts for around one quarter of global deaths – 125,539 out of 499,124 worldwide – and has by far the highest death toll, the epicentre of the disease is now Latin America.
On Tuesday, the death toll from the pandemic there passed 100,000 with more than 2.2 million confirmed cases - a number which has more than doubled in less than one month.
Speaking on Tuesday, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "In the first month of this outbreak, less than 10,000 cases were reported to WHO.
"In the last month, almost four million cases have been reported.
"We expect to reach a total of 10 million cases within the next week.
"This is a sober reminder that even as we continue R&D (research and development) into vaccines and therapeutics, we have an urgent responsibility to do everything we can with the tools we have now to suppress transmission and save lives."
Countries in Central and South America are "still suffering sustained community transmission", WHO officials said as they warned that the pandemic in the Americas "has not yet peaked".
Just last weekend, the world saw the largest daily increases in coronavirus with more than 183,000 cases in 24 hours, according to the WHO.