Who is Sir Mark Sedwill - the most powerful official in Government?

Sir Mark Sedwill spent much of his career overseas. Credit: PA

Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill was the country’s top civil servant and the most powerful official in Government. The 54-year-old former diplomat was appointed to the role in 2018 when he was already the national security adviser. Critics, including former chancellor George Osborne, questioned the sustainability of the grammar school and Oxford-educated civil servant handling the two roles.

On Sunday June 28, Sir Mark announced he will stand down from his role as Cabinet Secretary, National Security Adviser and head of the Civil Service in September. Dubbed the ultimate "securocrat", Sir Mark became the civil service’s highest-ranking official after running the Home Office between 2013 and 2017.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson alongside Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (right) and Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill (left) during a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street Credit: Matt Dunham/PA

Sir Mark was a trusted lieutenant of Theresa May when she was PM and sat in her dwindling trusted inner circle after working with her for years at the Home Office. As Permanent Secretary, Sir Mark oversaw the establishment of the troubled inquiry into the department’s handling of allegations about paedophile activity between the 1970s and 1990s. He was also forced to tackle fall-out from the termination of a contract to provide the controversial eBorders programme, when a tribunal ruled the Government should pay out more than £220 million to a US defence firm. In 2018, he played a role in the response to the poisoning of the Skripals in Salisbury. Known as a keen golfer, windsurfer and scuba-diver, Sir Mark has also been at the centre of Brexit preparations in Whitehall. In April 2019, the Daily Mail claimed to have gained a copy of a 14-page letter the Cabinet Secretary sent to ministers warning them of the consequences of a no-deal Brexit. He rose to the defence of the Prime Minister’s Europe adviser Olly Robbins following criticism from Eurosceptics he was thwarting the Brexit process.

Sir Mark Sedwill is made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George, by the Queen Credit: Yui Mok/PA