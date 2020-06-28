Donald Trump retweets video containing 'white power' chant

The US President has been come under fire for sharing the video on Twitter. Credit: AP

US President Donald Trump has retweeted a video showing one of his supporters chanting "white power", a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard "the one statement" on the video. The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and showed rival demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Mr Trump tweeted. Moments into the video clip he shared, a man driving a golf cart displaying pro-Trump signs and flags shouts "white power". The video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting "Nazi", "racist", and profanities at the Trump supporters.

Donald Trump has retweeted a video showing one of his supporters chanting 'white power'. Credit: Twitter

"There’s no question" that Mr Trump should not have retweeted the video and "he should just take it down" Senator Tim Scott told CNN’s State Of The Union. Mr Scott is the only black Republican in the Senate. Around three hours after the retweet, Mr Trump deleted it. White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement that "President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. "He did not hear the one statement made on the video. "What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters." The president’s decision to highlight a video featuring a racist slogan comes amid a national reckoning over race following the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.