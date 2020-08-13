Luton and parts of the north west of England continue to see significant rises to their coronavirus rates, new figures from the NHS have revealed.

The Covid-19 cases per 100,000 for every local authority in England has been published with the release of the rolling seven-day rate of new infections.

Many of the areas which have experienced increased infection rates are ones which have been placed under localised lockdown by the government.

The figures, for the seven days to August 10 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Notable jumps have occurred in north west areas including Oldham, Rochdale, Leicester, Kirklees, Middlesborough and Luton.

Oldham has seen the biggest increase with a 53% increase in cases and a rate per 100,000 jumping from 66.6 last week to 107.4.

Middlesborough has jumped to a rate of 26.3 compared to 10.0 last week and Luton has spiked to a rate of 25.7 from 18.7 in the previous seven days.

The list is based on Public Health England figures updated on August 6 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Below the full list of case rates per 100,000 for England's local authorities, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to August 3. The case rate for the previous seven days can be found here.Oldham – 107.4

Blackburn with Darwen – 77.2

Leicester – 66.7

Bradford – 55.8

Rochdale – 42.7

Swindon – 40.5

Calderdale – 37.6

Manchester – 36.9

Tameside – 34.2

Kirklees – 31.2

Salford – 29.1

Stockport – 26.4

Middlesbrough – 26.3

Luton – 25.7

Bolton – 25.6

Trafford – 25.0

Sandwell – 24.7

Slough – 24.1

Birmingham - 23.6

Lancashire – 20.9

Bury – 17.9

Sheffield 17.7

Peterborough – 17.4

Wakefield – 17.4

Northampton – 16.1

Stoke on Trent – 15.6

Coventry – 15.5

Warrington – 14.8

Barnsley – 14.7

St. Helens – 13.6

Leeds – 12.5

Redbridge – 12.5

Rotherham – 12.5

Wolverhampton - 12.2

Knowsley – 11.4

Westminster – 11.4

Hammersmith – 11.3

Liverpool – 11.1

City of London – 10.8

Hounslow – 10.7

Cumbria – 10.4

Hillingdon – 9.2

Kingston upon Thames – 9.1

Milton Keynes – 8.6

Ealing – 8.5

Solihull – 8.4

Barking and Dagenham – 8.0

Newham – 8.0

Wigan – 7.7

Wandsworth – 7.4

Waltham Forest – 7.2

Blackpool – 7.2

Walsall – 7.1

Leicestershire – 7.0

Bedford – 7.0

Sunderland – 6.8

Oxfordshire – 6.7

Richmond upon Thames 6.6

Harrow - 6.4

Nottinghamshire - 6.3

Halton - 6.2

Barnet - 6.1

Camden - 6.1

Brent – 6.0

Dudley – 5.9

Kensington and Chelsea – 5.8

Cambridgeshire – 5.7

Southwark – 5.7

Newcastle upon Tyne – 5.7

Telford and Wrekin – 5.6

Reading – 5.5

Doncaster – 5.5

Sefton – 5.4

Bromley – 5.4

Islington – 5.4

Cheshire West – 5.3

Lewisham – 5.3

Hertfordshire – 5.2

Nottingham – 5.1

Derby – 5.1

Havering – 5.0

Rutland – 5.0

Derbyshire – 4.9

Warwickshire -4.7

Cheshire East – 4.7

Buckinghamshire – 4.6

Lambeth – 4.6

Central Bedfordshire – 4.6

Gloucestershire – 4.6

Lincolnshire – 4.5

Enfield – 4.5

Stafforshire – 4.5

Haringey – 4.4

North Tyneside – 4.4

Surrey – 4.3

Nort Yorkshire – 4.2

Greenwich – 4.2

Tower Hamlets – 4.1

Kent – 4.1

Worcestershire – 4.1

Bexley – 4.0

South Tyneside – 4.0

Windsor and Maidenhead – 4.0

Southampton – 4.0

Gateshead – 4.0

Bristol – 3.9

Merton – 3.9

York – 3.8

Wirral – 3.7

South Gloucestershire – 3.5

Suffolk – 3.4

Croydon – 3.4

North Somerset – 3.3

Hartlepool – 3.2

Brighton and Hove – 3.1

Wiltshire – 3.0

Thurrock – 2.9

Portsmouth – 2.8

Bournemouth – 2.8

County Durham – 2.7

Norfolk – 2.7

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly – 2.6

Stockton on Tees – 2.5

Shropshire – 2.5

Essex – 2.4

East Sussex – 2.3

Southend on Sea – 2.2

Dorset – 2.1

Isle of Wight - 2.1

Herefordshire - 2.1

Somerset - 2.0

Sutton - 2.0

Plymouth – 1.9

Darlington – 1.9

West Sussex – 1.9

Hampshire – 1.8

Wokingham – 1.8

Kingston upon Hull – 1.5

Torbay – 1.5

East Riding – 1.5

Medway – 1.4

West Berkshire – 1.3

North East Lincolnshire – 1.3

Northumberland – 1.2

North Lincolnshire – 1.2

Bath and North East Somerset - 1.1

Devon – 0.9

Bracknell Forest - 0.8

Redcar and Cleveland - 0.0

