The number of people in the UK who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospitals, care homes and the wider community has risen by 18.

The latest reported deaths brings the total Covid-19 death toll in the country to 41,347 according to government data.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 56,800 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government said: “We have not received the latest data for cases and tests in England. We will update today’s records as soon as they become available.”

Wednesday’s figures showed a total of 313,798 people had tested positive for Covid-19, a rise of 1,009 on the previous day.

England

A further 13 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,444, NHS England said on Thursday.

The patients were aged between 49 and 90 and one patient, aged 86, had no known underlying health conditions.

Another four deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, health officials have said.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,586.

Public Health Wales said the total number of cases in the country had increased by 15, bringing the revised total of confirmed cases to 17,499.

ScotlandNo coronavirus deaths were reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

The death toll there remains at 2,491 patients.

Northern Ireland

The death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 557, with no reported deaths on Thursday.