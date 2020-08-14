Six new destinations have been added to the list which requires people to quarantine for 14 days upon their return to the UK but plenty of people will still be looking to head abroad.

If you arrive back in the UK from France, the Netherlands, Malta, Monaco, Turks and Caicos Islands or Aruba after 4am on Saturday you will need to self-isolate for a fortnight due to the rate of coronavirus infection in those places.

As the goalposts are moved frequently on travel restrictions and rules, here we look at your rights and whether it's worth 'risking' a trip abroad this summer.

Where can I still travel to?

If you are looking to get away then destinations such as Italy, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus are still fine to travel to and do not require an isolated staycation when you get back.

A number of popular holiday destinations - including Portugal and Spain - already require a period of quarantine but there there are still plenty of countries you can visit without the need to self-isolate upon return.

What are my rights if I have booked to travel to affected countries?

If the firm you have booked with cancel your flights or holiday package, then you are entitled to a full refund.

However, if the trip is not cancelled then it will be much more difficult to get your money back.

I’m in one of the countries on the quarantine list, what should I do?

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is not advising holidaymakers who are already in the listed countries to leave immediately.

People are instead being asked to follow local rules, return home as normal and check the travel advice pages on gov.uk for further information.

Simon Calder offers advice to travellers

What will happen with my travel insurance?

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said travel insurance will remain valid for people who are already in the quarantined countries until they return home.

However, those who travel to the listed countries after the FCO advice has changed would “likely” find their insurance invalid, the ABI said.

What about employers whose employees have to go into quarantine?

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab previously said no worker following quarantine guidance should be penalised by employers, including by being put on to sick pay.

He said that if someone is following the law in relation to quarantine and self-isolating, “they can’t have penalties taken against them”.