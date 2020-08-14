Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England Women's new head coach, the Football Association have confirmed.

The former Dutch international is currently in charge of the Netherlands national team but will depart that role to take charge of the Lionesses next year.

During her tenure with her homeland, she guided Oranje to the 2017 European Championships and second place at the 2019 World Cup.

Wiegman, who has signed a four-year deal, will take up her new role in September 2021 after honouring a commitment to manage the Dutch team at the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Sarina Wiegman said: “I’m delighted and honoured to join England Women next year.

"England is the cradle of football and the major developments in women’s football globally over recent years have been led by The FA.

"I’m very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this ambitious team.

“The ride with the ‘Oranje Lionesses’ has been amazing so far, but we haven’t reached our final destination yet.

"There are two more goals: qualifying for the Uefa Women's Euro in 2022 and challenging at the Olympics next summer.

"That would be a fitting completion for me of everything we've strived to achieve in women’s football in my home country.

“I am extremely excited by the prospect of leading England Women in the future, but for now I am one hundred percent focused on Oranje.

"I will do my utmost to add another chapter to their remarkable journey before making my next step.”