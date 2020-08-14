Services took place on Friday to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Thames Valley Police officer Pc Andrew Harper.

The 28-year-old constable died as he tried to stop three thieves fleeing after they stole a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, on August 15 last year.

Pc Harper’s family, close colleagues, and the force’s chief constable attended a private service in the morning at the force’s training centre in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

Another service was held at same time at Newbury police station, which was attended by many of the officers who were first on the scene when Pc Harper died.

Around 20 officers gathered at the station in Berkshire where a wreath was laid and a minute’s silence observed.

Simultaneous services were also held in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, and Abingdon, Oxfordshire, where Pc Harper was based.

Saturday, the actual anniversary date, has been left free of commemorations so that Pc Harper’s family and colleagues “can mark that date however they wish to”, Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

Pc Harper died after he was caught in a crane strap dangling from the back of a Seat Toledo and dragged to his death.

Henry Long, 19, who drove the car, was last month sentenced to 16 years in prison for manslaughter, while 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers received 13-year sentences, also for manslaughter.

Addressing the gathered officers at Newbury police station, Inspector Al Hawkett said: “We gather here today, as we did a year ago, to remember Pc Andrew Harper, who gave his life on behalf of others.”

Mr Hawkett said Pc Harper’s death had affected the whole force and the wider policing family over the past year.

He added: “Andrew was a brave young police officer, killed whilst doing the job that he loved.

“He was a good man who believed in policing.

“His dedication to protect the public from harm is testament to his courage and professionalism.“

The flag outside Newbury police station was at half mast for the memorial service.

Mr Hawkett placed a wreath after the moment of silence was held shortly before 11 o’clock in Newbury.

Reverend Chris Maguire also gave a tribute to the officer.

He said: “Andrew, we remember you in the stories and laughter, the secrets of friendship that we treasure, in the risk of vulnerability, encouragement and the support you offered, we remember you.

“In the depths of our sharing, in our struggling, our caring, our living. We will always remember you.

“As we pause today to remember Andrew, we give thanks for his service and deeply saddened that he lost his life while protecting others.”

Mr Hawkett then read a poem written by Pc Harper's widow, Lissie.

In the poem, Mrs Harper described her husband as "kind and strong without venom or greed".

It continued: "The whole world knows your name and the life that was taken. Yet it's me that feels the pain every time I awaken".

"The friendliest giant, you became known to all. Many hearts were broken when they heard of your fall."

Mrs Harper and Pc Harper's mother, Deborah Adlam, have launched a campaign backed by the Police Federation of England and Wales, calling for full-life prison terms for those who kill emergency services workers.