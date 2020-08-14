Restrictions on household gatherings in parts of the North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester will continue, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Households in areas of the North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester cannot mix indoors – unless they are in a support bubble – and limits remain on numbers meeting outside.

While casinos, bowling alleys and conference halls across England prepare to reopen on Saturday - these venues will not be allowed to open in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire or Leicester.

The latest data does not show a decrease in the number of cases per 100,000 people in the area and shows a continued rise in cases in Oldham and Pendle while numbers remain high in Blackburn with Darwen, the department said.

Local leaders setting up an “enhanced incident team” in an effort to bring infection rates under control.

In good news for Leicester, the department said infection rates have fallen. It added that a further review is being carried out and an update will be given early next week.

Leicester's local lockdown was partially lifted earlier this month but restrictions in the region will continue for at least a week, health minister Edward Argar said.

Mr Argar said: “I’d like to thank everyone in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester for their continued patience in following these vital rules put in place to tackle the spread of the disease – I know it hasn’t been easy.

“We will review the measures again next week as part of our ongoing surveillance and monitoring of the latest data."

He added: It is essential we all remain vigilant and I urge everyone in these areas to continue to follow the rules – wash your hands regularly, follow social distancing, get yourself a free test as soon as you get any symptoms, and isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to.”

Current restrictions allow people to meet others in groups of up to six individuals, or two households in outdoor public places.

Pools, indoor gyms and other leisure facilities as well as nail bars, spas and beauty salons are to remain closed in Bradford, Blackburn and Leicester, while shielding will continue for individuals in Blackburn with Darwen, and Leicester City.

Newark and Sherwood in Nottinghamshire have been designated “areas of concern” on the watch list of local authority areas with higher-than-average incidences of the virus.

