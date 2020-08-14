Live video report by STV News Correspondent Chris Harvey

The Prince of Wales thanked emergency responders for their bravery as he visited the site of the fatal Aberdeenshire train crash.

Three people died on Wednesday when carriages of the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service derailed near Stonehaven amid heavy rain and landslips.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, visited the site on Friday to thank those who were among the first on the scene.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, all lost their lives in the incident.

It is understood all of those who died were local to the area.

Six other people were injured in the crash – four have since left Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while two remain in a stable condition.

The train crashed into a landslip, causing it to derail and slide along the ground for 90 metres, investigators have found.

The Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street service was stopped by a signaller after passing Carmont, near Stonehaven, because a landslip had been reported ahead of it, the RAIB said.

When it became apparent the train could not continue its journey south, the decision was taken to return it to Aberdeen.

It was routed back to Carmont where it switched on to the northbound line, and travelled for around 1.4 miles before hitting the landslip.

It then destroyed a barrier on the edge of a bridge leading the front power car and one carriage to fall down an embankment, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

Two other carriages of the ScotRail train overturned.

Charles met emergency responders including Pc Liam Mercer and Pc Eilidh McCabe, who were the first officers on the scene, and commended them on their bravery.

He was taken to a socially distanced circle of workers including members of the police, fire service, Coastguard and Network Rail.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has previously commended the bravery of emergency responders, describing the scene as "horrendous".

The Transport Secretary commended the policeman for his bravery in dealing with the rail crash, the likes of which have not been seen in the UK since 2007.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has launched a probe into the incident and investigators are at the scene.

Aerial view shows impact of train derailment in Stonehaven rail crash

A separate investigation will be carried out by Police Scotland, British Transport Police and rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road.

Network Rail will inspect trackside slopes across the country as part of a Government-ordered review as a landslip during heavy rain and flooding is suspected to have played a part in the incident near Stonehaven.