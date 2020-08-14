The number of people in the UK who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen by 11.

The total number of deaths in the UK stands at 41,358. This is after the government reduced the number of deaths by 5,000 earlier this week after discovering an error in their data.

While the number of daily deaths in the UK is staying low, cases are on the rise.

There was a further 1,441 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours in the UK, the highest since June 14.

The lockdown in the North West was extended today as the area continues to see a spike in cases and has an R number of between 0.8-1.1, the highest in England.

The government's scientific advisory group (Sage) said today they were 'not confident' the R number was below 1 in England.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 56,800 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Neither Wales or Scotland saw any deaths in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland recorded one coronavirus death with the remaining 10 coming from England.