The 75th anniversary of VJ Day has been marked with a series of events honouring those who fought in the Far East, with some of the veterans who survived the conflict attending.

A remembrance service was held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, where a two-minute silence was led by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at 11am.

VJ Day commemorates the victory over the Japanese which signalled the very end of the Second World War.

Earlier in the day, wreaths were laid at other memorials to battles within the Far East conflict.