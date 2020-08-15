The 75th anniversary of VJ Day has been marked with a series of events honouring those who fought in the Far East, with some of the veterans who survived the conflict attending.

A remembrance service was held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, where a two-minute silence was led by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at 11am.

VJ Day commemorates the victory over the Japanese which signalled the very end of the Second World War.

The national service of remembrance was held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire Credit: Oli Scarff/PA
Charles laid a wreath Credit: Molly Darlington/PA
Veterans arrive for the service Credit: Oli Scarff/PA
A veteran stands to greet the Prince of Wales Credit: Oli Scarff/PA
Darbara Singh Bhullar, 97, lays a wreath Credit: Molly Darlington/PA
Each veteran was given a bench to sit on to ensure social distancing Credit: Oli Scarff/PA
Camilla paid tribute with a poppy posy Credit: Molly Darlington/PA
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to guests Credit: Peter Byrne/PA
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during the commemoration Credit: Oli Scarff/PA
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Credit: right
Three Spitfires, a Hurricane and a Lancaster bomber fly over the service Credit: Peter Byrne/PA
The Red Arrows fly over the Titanic slipway, the Titanic Museum and the Samson and Goliath cranes in Belfast Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Earlier in the day, wreaths were laid at other memorials to battles within the Far East conflict.

Colour Sergeant Lil Bahadur Gurung playing the pipes in front of the Burma Star Memorial Credit: Sgt Graham Taylor RAF/MoD/PA
Pipe Sergeant Neil Esslemont of RAF Halton Pipes & Drums in front of Tower Bridge in London Credit: Dave Jenkins/MoD/PA
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace lays a wreath at the Cenotaph, Whitehall Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA
Major General Chris Ghika CBE, the General Officer Commanding London District laying a wreath at the Gurkha Memorial in London Credit: SAC Matty Smith/MoD/PA