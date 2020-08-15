Hundreds of protesters have descended on central London to vent their fury over the recent downgrading of thousands of A-level results.

It comes just hours after the unfolding fiasco was labelled a "huge mess" by a senior Conservative MP, after the exams regulator removed guidance on students hoping to challenge their grades.

Ofqual guidance on students in England seeking to appeal against their grades being marked down was suddenly withdrawn without explanation, just hours after the body published its criteria for mock exam results to be considered as the basis of an appeal.

The exams regulator said the policy was "being reviewed" by its board and that further information would be released “in due course”.

In a protest which began in Parliament Square on Sunday afternoon and saw hundreds of students and their supporters march to the Department of Education and Downing Street, many carried placards reading "trust our teachers" and calling for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to resign.

One demonstrator burnt her results saying she felt the situation she and her peers are in was "bull***t" and she did not want her given grades "to define me".

Olivia Styles said she was angry that her grades had been lowered from a predicted BBC to BCD, but she was lucky her university plans had not been impacted by her grades being reduced as she had an unconditional offer.

"I just think it is bulls**t, I just don't want those grades to define me," the 18-year-old from Basingstoke said.

"By burning them it's sort of saying I don't accept these results, these are not what I wanted, these are not what I deserved.

"I wanted to burn them to say I want new results.

"I want the results I've worked hard for over the past two years. I don't want this piece of paper to define me as a person."

Others at the protest were not so lucky with their university places.

"My future has basically just been ripped out of my hands for no reason," Daisy Dewar, an 18-year-old care leaver who lost out on a scholarship to study medicine at the University of Nottingham said.

"I think because of my class and my household income, I think that's the reason I've been affected so badly.

"They took my grades down from A*AA to BCC.

"I had four offers from medical school and now that's over.

"It's been really difficult, I am a care leaver, I've had to overcome massive obstacles and school for me, I wanted to create a better future for myself from what I had been dealt.

"I don't really have a family, my mum died and my dad's abusive, so I worked really hard to create a better future... it's all been thrown back in my face.

"Now I'm not really sure what to do, it's really hard when you've put your absolute everything into trying to get better."

She added: "They've said we can appeal but the grades I can appeal with if they had just given in the first place, I would have had my place. It's a bit too little, too late."

Conservative MP Robert Halfon, who chairs the Commons Education Committee, said the regulator’s actions were “unacceptable”.

“That is a huge mess. Goodness knows what is going on at Ofqual. It is the last thing we need at this time. This is just unacceptable in my view,” Mr Halfon told BBC News.

“Students and teachers are incredibly anxious – particularly the students who are worried about their future. This has got to be sorted out.

“Ofqual shouldn’t put things on websites, take them away, sow confusion. This is just not on and it has got to be changed.”

'The already confusing system looking even more messy', ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen explains

While Labour said it was up to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “get a grip” and sort out the situation.

The decision by Ofqual to suspend its criteria threatened to plunge the A-level process into further disarray after almost 40% of predicted grades were downgraded by the regulator’s “moderation” algorithm and many students missed out on their first choice universities.

In a statement late on Saturday, an Ofqual spokesperson said: “Earlier today we published information about mock exam results in appeals.

“This policy is being reviewed by the Ofqual board and further information will be published in due course.”

Labour has accused Education Secretary Gavin Williamson of backtracking on assurances given to students about the appeals process.

Mr Williamson gave a “triple lock” commitment that students could use the highest result out of their teacher’s predicted grade, their mock exam or sitting the actual exam in the autumn.

However, in its document, Ofqual said that if the mock result was higher than the teacher’s prediction, it was the teacher’s prediction which would count.

The regulator said while mock exams did not usually cover the full range of content, the assessments took into account a student’s performance across the whole course.

A-level students who feel let down by the A-level exam fiasco said they are launching legal action against Ofqual.

The Good Law Project is supporting six students over a judicial review of the exam regulator's “failings”.

One of the students, whose name was given as Michael, saw his grades fall from a predicted BBB to EEE, which left him “disheartened”.

Student Curtis Parfitt-Ford is one of those launching legal action against Ofqual - he did get the grades he was predicted, but said he could not stand by and watch his friends and cohort "getting the grades they don't deserve", which in turn made his grades meaningless.

He told ITV News: "To announce a policy and and then to hours later withdraw it, on something as critical as this, it seems completely absurd."

Jolyon Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, said: “If you don’t go to a successful school you don’t deserve to succeed either – strip away all the science and that’s what’s delivered by the system Ofqual and Gavin Williamson have put in place.

“It’s not fair, it’s not good enough, and hard-working students should not have to stand for it.”

Shadow education secretary Kate Green said: “The Tories’ results fiasco is turning from tragedy to farce, and the chaos and incompetence is completely unacceptable when so many students and families have been devastated by it.

“A credible appeals system should have been the government’s first priority but three days later there is absolutely no clarity on how young people can challenge their unfair grades.

“Parents and young people needed action in a matter of days but the government are now rapidly running out of time.

"The prime minister must get a grip and sort this out.”

The latest setback comes as ministers were braced for a fresh backlash when GCSE results for England are announced on Thursday.

Like the A-level results, they will initially be based on teacher assessments and then “moderated” by the Ofqual algorithm to bring them in line with previous years’ results.

Mr Williamson has said the process was necessary to prevent “grade inflation” which would render the results worthless after actual exams had to be abandoned due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However critics have complained it has led to thousands of individual injustices, disproportionately penalising students from schools serving disadvantaged communities.

Geoff Barton, general Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the Qfqual document was “surreal and bureaucratic”.

He urged the government to follow the example of Scotland – where there was a similar outcry – and abandon the moderated results and go back to teacher assessments.

“That would be a better approach than this appeals system as it would mean students would get revised A-level grades immediately on the basis of the teacher assessments already conducted, which draw on the very evidence that is now proposed as part of the appeals process,” he said.

“We don’t blame Ofqual for the bizarre nature of the appeals criteria. The regulator has been given a hospital pass by a government that is in disarray.

“It is time for ministers to stop the chaos and fall back on teacher-assessed grades rather than prolong this nightmare.”