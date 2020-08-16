Two bodies have been found by the Coastguard and RNLI during the search for two missing brothers off the Fylde coast, Lancashire Police said.

Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, went missing shortly before 7pm on Saturday, close to St Annes Pier in Lytham St Annes. The teenagers' 15-year-old cousin managed to swim to shore and remains in hospital. Lancashire Police said "an extensive air and sea search" had been unable to find the brothers from Dewsbury and efforts to find them had been stood down, the force confirmed earlier.

A statement since then from Lancashire Police said: “Our HM Coastguard and RNLI colleagues searching for missing brothers Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury have sadly found two bodies. “The discovery was made at just after 3.15pm this afternoon around a mile away from St Annes Pier, where they sadly got into difficulty in the water yesterday evening. “Whilst they have yet to be formally identified, they are believed to be Muhammad and Ali. Their family have been notified and are continuing to be supported by a specially trained officer. “Our thoughts and condolences remain with them and their friends at this incredibly distressing time. “Thanks again to our colleagues at HM Coastguard, the RNLI and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) for helping the search to find Muhammad and Ali, as well as everyone who sent kind words and offered to help the search.”