Radio DJ James Whale has said he has been diagnosed with cancer, 20 years after having a kidney removed due to a tumour.

In an interview with The Sun, the veteran broadcaster, 69, said he has been diagnosed with cancer in his kidney, spine, brain and lungs.

In 2000, Whale had one of his kidneys removed due a cancerous tumour on it.

However, after feeling unwell for about a year, the radio DJ visited a doctor and was given the news the cancer had returned, two weeks ago.

He told the paper: “This little bastard has spread. It’s in my remaining kidney. I’ve got a couple of small lesions in my lungs. I’ve got it in my spine. I’ve got it in my brain.”

He is now on immunotherapy and hormone replacement treatment while awaiting a prognosis, with the hope he will be able to return to work and avoid chemotherapy.

The broadcaster and talk show host has a regular slot on talkRADIO, having previously worked for LBC, talkSPORT and ITV over his decades in the industry.

Whale’s experience with kidney cancer 20 years ago led him to form the James Whale Kidney Fund in 2006, which merged with Kidney Cancer UK in 2015.

In 2016, Whale appeared on Celebrity Big Brother alongside Christopher Biggins and Frankie Grande.