Video report by senior correspondent Paul Davies

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that in the past 24 hours it registered the largest global increase in Coronavirus cases of the pandemic so far.

India and Brazil both confirmed more than 60,000 cases while, In the UK, there were more than 1,000 positive Covid tests for the sixth day in a row.

The US, along with India and Brazil, has been reporting more than 1,000 deaths each day.

Globally, there have been 21,260,760 confirmed cases and 761,018 deaths, according to the WHO.

John Hopkins University figures show almost a quarter of cases around the world have been reported in the US, with 5,380,693 confirmed so far.