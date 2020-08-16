A penguin was returned home by police who spotted it “plodding” up a village street in the early hours.

The unusual task faced officers from Nottinghamshire Police out on a proactive patrol in Strelley, near Nottingham, last weekend.

In a post on Broxtowe North Police’s Facebook page, the force said the “friendly” Humboldt bird, which had escaped from a farm enclosure, was spotted walking in the middle of a road.

Pc Gareth Philp, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We see some very interesting things while out on patrol, but a penguin walking up the middle of the road has to be one of the more bizarre findings we have come across.

“We nicknamed him Po-Po. He posed for some pictures with us and he was very friendly with our officers while we made contact with his owner.

“He was then safely returned home.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Gordon Fenwick, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers are trained to deal with a variety of incidents with complex demands and it is great that we quickly reunited the penguin with their owner.”