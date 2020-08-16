A search for two brothers who went missing in the sea off the Fylde coast in Lancashire has been called off.

Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, went missing shortly before 7pm on Saturday, close to St Annes Pier in Lytham St Annes.

The teenagers' 15-year-old cousin managed to swim to shore and remains in hospital.

Lancashire Police said "an extensive air and sea search" had been unable to find the brothers from Dewsbury and efforts to find them had been stood down.

The force said the search may reconvene later on Sunday.

Danny Jamson, area commander for HM Coastguard, said: "Following a comprehensive search effort made by all, sadly the brothers have not been found and a decision has been taken to suspend the search.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved."

An RNLI spokesperson said: "The all-weather lifeboat from Lytham searched through the night... Our thoughts remain with the families at this time."

Lancashire Constabulary said the family have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"Our thanks goes to HM Coastguard and the RNLI for their efforts, along with everyone who has offered their support and well wishes."