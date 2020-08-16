The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by five.

The Government said 41,366 people have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, as of Sunday.

The Government also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 1,040 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Overall, a total of 318,484 cases have been confirmed. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 56,800 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The coronavirus death figures reported over the weekend are usually lower than weekly average.

England

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,458, NHS England said on Sunday. The patients were aged between 89 and 91 and both had known underlying health conditions. One death has been reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

Another two people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales have died, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,589. Public Health Wales said the total number of cases in the country increased by 18, bringing the revised total of confirmed cases to 17,561.

Scotland

There have been no new deaths reported in Scotland, where the death toll remains at 2,491.