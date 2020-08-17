A mother who gave birth prematurely during coronavirus lockdown has celebrated getting engaged after the teamwork of her partner and newborn son.

Two days after young Cobie was born, his father John Sellors put an engagement ring and a note inside his son's incubator.

Weighing just 3lb 9oz Cobie - who arrived 10 weeks early - helped his dad pop the question with a note beside the ring that asked if “mummy would marry daddy”.

Mum, Sian Stafford, said she “didn’t even notice the note or the ring at first” and said the proposal was a “surreal but happy moment”.

Despite the gesture, Mr Sellors said: "I’m not usually the romantic type".

The 29-year-old, who has been with his fiancee for eight years, said: "I really wanted to do something to lift Sian’s spirits and she had been dropping hints for a while about wanting to get married.

"The nurses were great and really helped make it a special proposal to remember."

Mr Sellors said the staff at King’s Mill Hospital in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire "told me to take Sian for a coffee and that they would sort it out for when we got back".

Ms Stafford, 26, added: "I was so shocked, I really didn’t expect it and I was really overwhelmed.

"When we got back on to the unit, the nurses told me that Cobie had been taken off his CPAP breathing machine and so I needed to go and look, as I would be able to see his face more.

The new mother said she was "concentrating so much on Cobie" that she "didn’t even notice the note and the ring at first".

With a prompt from her partner who said: "Look, I think Cobie wants to know something" - Ms Stafford saw the note describing it as "such a surreal but happy moment."

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said Cobie is still on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, but is doing well and continues to improve.

The couple hope to bring him home in the next few weeks.

Ms Stafford, from Pinxton, Derbyshire, described the birth and their time in hospital as "a bit of a whirlwind" adding: "We had to call an ambulance and I didn’t really believe I was in labour until I was on the birthing unit with John and they were saying I was going to have Cobie that day."

She said: "The midwives, nurses and all the staff have been amazing and so supportive.

"It’s really difficult at the moment, as I feel that I’m having to split myself in two to see my daughter Ruby, whilst also seeing Cobie on the unit, as she can’t come in to see him due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but it will all be worth it in the end."

Lynsey Lord, deputy sister on the neonatal ward, who helped to plan the surprise proposal, described it as "a special moment".

Ms Lord said: "It’s not often we get the chance to be involved in a proposal on the unit and this was certainly a first for me, but it was so lovely to see the family all so happy, especially during what has been such a difficult time for everyone."

The couple are going to wait for things to "settle down" and young Cobie to come home before they start wedding planning.